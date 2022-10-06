Persona 5 Royal card game announced, landing in Q4 2023

Atlus, a Japanese video game developer& publisher revealed it is partnering with Pandasaurus Games to publish a card version of its popular Persona 5 Royal game.

A collab with Pandasaurus Games will help Atlus to publish an official tabletop adaptation of the the JRPG title while still retaining the realm of combat. The initial version of the game Persona 5 was launched in September 2016, and after adding a significant amount of new content to the game, its updated Royal version was released 3 years later in October 2019.

Teasing about the gameplay Emerson Matsuuchi, the creator of the card game, says:

Players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game.

The card game is slated to release in Q4 2023 i.e., the last quarter of the year. We’ll have more information about the game as development continues.

Source: Pandasaurus