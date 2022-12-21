Oppo gives users a reason to stick with its phones for more than four years

Earlier this year, Samsung updated its software update policy to continue to support its flagship phone for more years than it used to previously. Joining the bandwagon was OnePlus, which is gearing up for the release of OnePlus 11. Now, OnePlus's parent company Oppo has made similar commitments.

Oppo has announced that it will continue to support its select flagship phones to ensure that they last longer. The Chinese tech brand has committed to offering four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates to these phones starting in 2023. Its new update policy applies to everyone across the globe and is not limited to users in China.

In its official blog post, the company said that with its new update policy, it "aims to bring longer-lasting and more stable intelligent experiences to global users by continuing to build on ColorOS." Whatever the reason, we saw it coming because OnePlus made exactly the same commitments a couple of months ago. And history tells us that whatever one of them does, the other one eventually follows.

However, Oppo has not shared enough information on which "select flagship phones" will get the chance to continue receiving support from the company for five years. Hopefully, it will share more details on that very soon.

But if you currently own a Find X series flagship, Oppo's new update policy does not impact you. You will continue to get three major OS updates and four years of security patches. But for those planning to buy one next year, you might want to stick with it for a few more years.

If you use high-end Android phones, how often do you replace them with a newer ones? Let us know in the comments.