Modern Warfare III multiplayer, Skull and Bones, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox console owners have some games to try out this weekend, thanks to Microsoft's latest Free Play Days offer. Four games are a part of this promotion, and one of them doesn't even require the usual Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships to jump in. The titles available are Skull and Bones, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Skull and Bones is Ubisoft's latest live service game, which was only released a few months ago. The multiplayer entry offers ship combat similar to the hugely popular Assassin's Creed title Black Flag while also offering a massive open world map to sail around and delve into piracy with friends. This offer lasts for an entire week too, ending on Thursday, June 6.

Meanwhile, Dragon Ball fans can try the action RPG entry Xenoverse 2, which lets them team up with the Z fighters to go on an adventure fighting villains across the Dragon Ball timeline. Next, Assetto Corsa Competizione is for racing fans, specifically for those who love a good simulation experience. Both offline races and online multiplayer options are available too. Both titles are available to try out until Sunday, June 2.

Lastly, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III's multiplayer portions have also gone free-to-play. This includes access to the 6 versus 6 competitive multiplayer modes across a selection of maps and modes, as well as the popular cooperative Zombies mode. The title is free for all Xbox players regardless of their Game Pass membership status

To continue any ongoing playthroughs following the games' temporary promotions easier, discounts are also live for most of the titles on this weekend's Free Play Days offer. Don't forget that progress from the promotion will carry over when purchasing a game. Here are store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on:

Following these promotions, the next Free Play Days offer will kick off on June 6.