NVIDIA GeForce Now adds 11 more games to the cloud streaming service

As we get closer to the holidays and the end of 2023, the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud game streaming service is also slowing down the number of games it is adding to its library of titles. This week, NVIDIA announced on its blog that the service added 11 games, most of which are older or indie-based games.

The biggest game that's being added to the service this week is Monster Hunter: World, which was first released way back in 2018. It is the fifth game in Capcom's Monster Hunter series of fantasy-themed action RPG titles. The sixth game in the series, Monster Hunter: Rise, was first launched in 2021, although a Windows version wasn't released until January 2023. At The Game Awards earlier this month, Capcom revealed the seventh game in the series, Monster Hunter: Wilds, which is due out sometime in 2025.

Here's the full list of games that will be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week:

Blasphemous 2 (Epic Games Store)

Bloons TD Battles (Steam)

Dark Envoy (Steam)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Epic Games Store)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (Steam)

Loddlenaut (Steam)

Monster Hunter: World (Steam)

Nova-Life: Amboise (Steam)

RIDE 5 (Epic Games Store)

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Steam)

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh (Steam)

NVIDIA currently has a limited-time offer for new GeForce Now subscribers. They can sign up for six months of its Ultimate plan for $99.99, and they can receive three free months of Microsoft's PC Game Pass, which is normally a $30 value. The Ultimate plan offers cloud gaming access to GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs, at 4K resolution and up to 120 fps, or even up to 240 fps if the game uses NVIDIA Reflex tech. This special promotional offer is currently due to end on January 8. 2024.