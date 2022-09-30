Surface Book 3 gets improved thermal management in latest firmware update

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the Surface Book 3. The company's last-gen laptop powerhouse that can also work as a tablet received improved thermal management and security patches. The update is available for all 13-inch and 15-inch configurations.

Important: You cannot roll back Surface firmware updates, so be sure to check the list of known issues before installing the latest release. Also, back up important data.

What is new in the September 2022 firmware update for the Surface Book 3?

Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improves de[v]ice thermal management.

Here is a detailed list of new drivers in this release:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Name Surface SMF - Firmware - 13-inch Surface - Firmware - 39.0.1.7 Surface SMF - Firmware - 15-inch Surface - Firmware - 39.0.1.4 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices Intel – Software Component - 1.63.1155.2 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2101.2 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 10.503.139.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.11.140.0

You can get the update using two methods listed below. Note that Microsoft distributes Surface firmware in waves, which means some users will get the latest release slightly later than others.

Supported Device Configurations Surface Book 3 13-inch (all)

Surface Book 3 15-inch (all) Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H1 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support Website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues in this release

Microsoft will continue supporting the Surface Book 3 until May 2024. It is worth mentioning that Windows updates and firmware updates are two different things, so your Surface Book will most likely continue getting operating system updates and patches even beyond May 2024.