The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor series starts with the new Dimensity 7200 chip

MediaTek has just announced a new family of mobile processors that are designed for the growing mid-range smartphone market. The family of chips is called the Dimensity 7000, and they will begin with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor.

The 7200 uses the same TSMC 4nm process that's also used on MediaTek's high end Dimensity 9200 processor. The new mid-range chip contains an octa-core CPU, with two Arm 2.8GHz Cortex-A715 cores combined with six Cortex-A510 cores. It also has MediaTek's own AI Processing Unit (APU) for handling AI-based applications and features like portrait photo enhancements.

For mobile gamers, the chip will have an Arm Mali G610 GPU for handling high-end games. It will also support displays with Full HD+ resolution along with 144Hz refresh rates. Connectivity will be handled by a modem with Wi-Fi 6E support, along with Bluetooth 5.3 and a Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem. Finally, phones with the chip will support Dual 5G SIMs, and up to 6400Mbps in memory frequency.

The first smartphones with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor should go on the market sometime later in the first quarter of 2023. There's no word yet on any specific phones that will include this chip.