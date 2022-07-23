Xbox Alpha Insiders get new OS build with updated controller firmware

Prior to rolling out new Xbox features, Microsoft typically tests them in Insider channels, similar to how it does with Windows. Today, the company has rolled out a new OS with the version (beware, it's a mouthful) XB_FLT_2208NI\22621.1729.220720-2200. There are not a lot of new features in the update, just some fixes. Check out the changelog below:

Controllers A new version of the controller firmware is available to Alpha users starting today! This firmware includes the following fixes/improvements: Functionality with third-party joysticks used with the Xbox Adaptive Controller Xbox Wireless and PC Bluetooth disconnections Bluetooth latency when connected to a Windows PC

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



As usual, there are a whole bunch of known issues that Insiders should know about too, especially considering that some have workarounds:

Discord Voice Xbox accounts cannot be linked to Discord if their owner is

When using the Discord Mobile app on iOS, having your default browser set to anything other than Safari may prevent you from linking your account correctly. Workaround: Ensure that the default browser on your iOS device is set to Safari and then try again.

Games Some users may encounter an issue where games fail to launch after using some streaming apps. If you experience this, please use Report a Problem to submit feedback. Workaround: Reboot the console and games should launch normally.

Guide We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels. HDMI-CEC We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.

Home Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.

We are investigating reports of poor performance when navigating the dashboard. Note: If you experience this, please submit feedback by using Reporting a Problem and include details regarding the steps you took before the issue and the exact behavior you’re experiencing.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note: If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround: Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



If you find any more problems after updating to the new build, make sure to report them to Microsoft according to the process outlined here.