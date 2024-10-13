Microsoft Weekly: 10 years of Windows Insider, fresh wallpapers, hilarious bugs, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at the Windows Insider Program celebrating its 10th anniversary, new wallpapers, pretty funny bugs in Word, useful guides for those who want to get to Windows 11 version 24H2, Patch Tuesday updates, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

The October 2024 Patch Tuesday updates are now available for download. If your PC has not downloaded them yet, check out full release notes for Windows 10 here and Windows 11 here. Those updates fixed SFC/scannow issues and a bug that caused boot loop issues, blue screens of death, USB fails, and other nastiness (if you still suffer from BSODs and you happen to own a WD SN770 or SN580, check out this article).

Finally, Microsoft updated the Media Creation Tool with the latest Windows 11 version 24H2 ISO, which now includes KB5044284.

With the release of this month's Patch Tuesday updates, Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 21H2 are no longer supported. Version 21H2 is gone for good, while version 22H2 will receive one more year of updates, but only for Education and Enterprise editions.

Microsoft also announced improved passkey support for Windows 11. Soon, the operating system will work with third-party passkey providers, such as 1Password, Bitwarden, and more. Besides, Windows 11 will get a redesigned UI for passkey creation and management.

If your computer does not support Windows 11, you can still update to version 24H2 using our guide. Alternatively, as Microsoft suggests, just buy a new one (duh). However, note that after getting to 24H2, you will find over 8GB of non-removable data, which currently appears to be a bug. Still, you can clear disk C and the remaining of the previous version as described in our separate guide here.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Server Canary Channel 27723 Not Applicable 26304 Dev Channel 26120.2122 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4367 - Release Preview Channel 26100.2152

22631.4387 -

Shortly after releasing new preview builds, Microsoft acknowledged new issues and other changes. For one, the ability to remap the Copilot key is temporarily gone. Microsoft promises to restore it in future updates after "refining the experience." Also, if you have an older Nvidia graphics card, you better stay away from the latest Canary build. Microsoft confirmed that changes in the OS cause black screens and hangs on systems with GPUs like the GTX 900 Series.

As for app updates, the Snipping Tool has received a new feature for Windows Insiders. It now lets you copy data tables and paste them into supported apps like Excel.

Besides releasing new builds, Microsoft celebrated ten years of the Windows Insider Program. To mark the occasion, the company released two exclusive wallpapers. You can get them here.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

If you want to try Windows 11 version 24H2 on a virtual machine, make sure your hypervisor is updated to the latest version. VMware, for one, released Workstation Pro 17.6.1 with a few important fixes, including the proper Windows 11 24H2 ISO detection—no more suggestions to install Windows Server 2025.

After posting a bypass that would let you perform an in-place Windows 11 24H2 upgrade on unsupported PCs, Rufus developer released a beta version with all the necessary fixes to make the app work for those whose systems do not officially support Windows 11.

Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox, and other browser makers teamed up to ask the EU to subject Microsoft Edge to DMA regulations. They claim the previous decision to exempt Windows 11's default browser is unfair and harms third-party browsers and user choice.

Microsoft 365 Insiders received two new virtual pens in OneNote for Windows. If you have a touch-enabled device and a stylus, you can now draw and handwrite with a Fountain Pen and a Brush Pen. Also, Windows Insiders received a new accessibility feature for Excel, which should make it easier to detect the active cell.

This week, Microsoft acknowledged a rather hilarious bug in Word. If a file has its extension in all uppercase or with the # symbol, Word will delete it instead of saving it. Fortunately, the damage is not permanent, and you can restore the deleted file from the Recycle Bin. Microsoft says it is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, you better watch how your local documents are named.

As for less destructive changes in Word, the app is getting a new "Coaching with Copilot" feature that will help you review and rewrite your content. Microsoft is currently rolling it out to select Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Pro subscribers in the United States.

Microsoft also announced some updates for OneDrive. The company's cloud storage will soon get colorful folders in Windows 11's File Explorer, redesigned mobile applications, search improvements, and more. More importantly, you will soon be able to spec it up to 5TB or even 10TB if the current 2TB limit is not enough for your needs.

Speaking of File Explorer, Files, a popular alternative to the stock file manager, received an update to version 3.7.11. The app now lets you bulk-rename files and benefit from a couple of small improvements.

Moving to browsers, we have new privacy-preserving ad APIs in Microsoft Edge. The company announced a limited preview to let developers test the new mechanism and see how it affects their websites. Also, Edge 131.0.2875 landed in the Dev Channel with fixes for crashes when playing media and more.

Mozilla released an important update for Firefox to fix a critical security vulnerability exploited in the wild. The necessary patch for CVE-2024-9680 is included in Firefox 131.0.2, Firefox ESR 115.16.1, and Firefox ESR 128.3.1. If you are still on a previous release, update your browser as quickly as possible.

Other notable updates include the following:

Here are the newest drivers and firmware released this week:

What will no longer receive updates is likely the Surface Duo 2. Microsoft's last dual-screen Android smartphone received its final firmware update this week ahead of its inevitable demise later this month.

Finally, here is this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap recap with all the new features coming soon to Microsoft's productivity apps.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

This week, some big stuff happened in the Halo universe. 343 Industries rebranded itself to Halo Studios and announced plans to release multiple Halo games based on Unreal Engine 5. As for the existing Halo Infinite, the game will get a third-party person mode and other improvements. Also, the game received its new Haloween Operation update.

Sea of Thieves Season 14 is out soon, and it has a few interesting perks, such as new disguises, a grapple gun, blowpipes, crouching, and other changes.

Nvidia announced new games for its cloud streaming service, GeForce NOW. The service now supports Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Europa, Star Trek Timelines, Dwarven Realms, and more. Keep in mind that playing those games on GeForce NOW requires owning them on a supported platform, such as Steam. However, Steam recently made a small change to explain to its customers that they are no longer buying games—they are buying licenses.

Speaking of streaming games, Microsoft reportedly plans to let Xbox Insiders stream Xbox games they own from the company's cloud. That means you will be able to stream titles that are not available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. However, an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would still be necessary. Also, next month, the Xbox app on Android will let you purchase Xbox games.

If you have an Xbox Wireless Controller and a modern Apple device, you can now connect your gamepad with a USB cable. iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, as it turned out, received wired Xbox controller support.

Finally, check out Robbie Khan's review of the Silent Hill 2 remake on PC. It is an excellent game that is faithful to the original, with fantastic cinematic immersion, voice acting, great animations, and more. It is not flawless, but if you are a fan of the franchise, you will definitely enjoy playing the game.

Deals and freebies:

The Epic Games Store is giving away Empyrion—Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation. However, you can find even more deals and exciting gaming offers in our latest issue of Weekend PC Game Deals.

Here are other notable gaming stories from this week:

Great deals to check

Here are this week's deals that are still available:

