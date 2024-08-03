Fresh leak reveals Google's new 45W USB-C charger for Europe

Image via MysteryLupin

Google is expected to launch an upgraded 45W charger with the Pixel 9 series. Several images of the European version of the 45W USB-C charger have appeared online, hinting at how the unreleased hardware might look like.

These images are courtesy of the leaker @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter) (via 9to5Google), suggesting that the charger brick will be placed vertically instead of horizontally when plugged into a wall outlet. In other words, it might turn out to be better at space-saving when compared to the existing 30W charger.

This comes more than a month after the US version of the Google 45W USB-C charger leaked online through Taiwan's NCC, which is also vertically oriented. One difference between the two versions is the charging prongs on the European version spread outside the main body of the charger.

The charging prongs don't collapse, meanwhile, the USB-C port is present at the bottom of the brick on both versions. As per the leak, Google's new charger will come with a refreshed oval-shaped design compared to the brick-like appearance of the previous version.

A previous leak suggests that the 45W USB-C charger will refill the Pixel 9 up to 55% in 30 minutes and the Pixel 9 Pro up to 79% in 30 minutes. However, it can't be said if the Pixel 9 series will be able to utilize the full potential of the new charger.

This adds to the series of ongoing leaks related to the Pixel 9 series which will launch later this month. While Google itself has released a couple of teasers to reveal the devices, a Pixel 9 Pro Fold was recently spotted at a Starbucks in Taiwan. Google is expected to use AI boost to record 8K video on Pixel 9 Pro and device might start shipping around nine days after the launch.