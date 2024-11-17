Microsoft Store's 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Week deals revealed

Microsoft Store's top 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Week deals have been revealed. You can expect deals on Microsoft Surface devices, including Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Copilot+ PCs, Xbox consoles and accessories, and select Xbox and PC games.

Surface deals - up to $600 off:

Save up to $400 on select Surface Pro (offer begins Nov. 18 and ends Dec. 2)

Save 20% on Surface Pro Flex Keyboard (offer begins Nov. 18 and ends Dec. 2)

Save up to $400 on select Surface Laptop (offer begins Nov. 21 and ends Dec. 7)

Save up to $600 on Surface Laptop Studio 2 (offer begins Nov. 14 and ends Dec. 11)

Buy select Surface Copilot+ PCs and get up to $600 cash back when you trade in an eligible device (offer valid until Dec. 14)

Discounts on Xbox consoles, games, and accessories:

Save $50 on Xbox Series S—512GB (offer begins Nov. 21 and ends Dec. 2)

Save $10 on select Xbox Wireless Controllers (offer begins Nov. 22 and ends Dec. 2)

Save up to 60% off on select PC games and up to 55% on Xbox games, including Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Star Wars: Outlaws, and EA Sports FC 25, among others

Discounts on Microsoft Store content:

Save up to 50% on select movies and TV shows

Save up to 50% on select apps in the Microsoft Store on Windows.

While you can purchase Surface devices and Xbox consoles from various retailers in the US, buying directly from the Microsoft Store offers some advantages. As part of the Microsoft Store Promise, you can enjoy free extended returns and price protection through Jan. 31, 2025. This allows you to easily return a product if you're not satisfied and get a price difference if you find a better deal elsewhere.

The Microsoft Store also offers 24/7 online support, several flexible ways to pay, cash back for eligible used devices, free 2-3 day shipping, and device protection plans.

You can find Microsoft Store's Black Friday and Cyber Week deals here.