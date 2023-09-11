Samsung's XR headset reportedly supports smelling virtual environments

Samsung is developing a new high-end extended reality (XR) headset with Google and Qualcomm. In August, images of the XR headset prototype leaked online, showing tracking RGB cameras and a depth sensor. A new rumor suggests the device will enable users to smell virtual environments and objects.

According to a tweet from a trustable leaker and X user, @Tech_Reve, the Samsung XR headset will display an ultra-high 3,000 ppi pixel density. Like Apple's Vision Pro headset, it is said to support hand tracking. The leaker claims the XR headset will incorporate smell in some capacity.

Samsung’s XR is very intriguing. It seems to have drawn a lot of inspiration from Apple’s Vision Pro. They are considering adding support for touch and even smell(!), and related technology is set to be unveiled at LSI Day. The display specs are also impressive, with over 3000ppi — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) September 11, 2023

It's unclear if the device will be able to detect smells from the real environment or if it will feature advanced synthesis technology to produce artificial scents. If the latter, it would be a significant breakthrough, as no major consumer electronics company has successfully added working smell replication to a VR or AR headset.

The headset is expected to run on a Qualcomm XR processor, contrary to earlier rumors that Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip would power it. It also uses an operating system co-developed with Google.

It also said the new XR headset will be unveiled at Samsung's LSI Tech Day. This event will be held on October 5 in San Jose, where the company will discuss future technologies such as AI, 5G, and machine vision.

Samsung is no stranger to the virtual reality industry. The company released several Gear VR headset models from 2015 to 2017, but they were working with a Galaxy model. The new XR headset is believed to be a true standalone device and not be limited to Galaxy models only..

Along with Samsung and Apple, Microsoft is one of the companies investing the most in the AR market. In 2021, it got a 10-year contract to deliver these headsets to the military. Lately, we reported that the second phase of the Hololens-based AR device, called IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) devices, was approved by the US Army.