Microsoft Weekly: Copilot updates, PowerToys updates, new Windows 11 builds, and more.

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Copilot updates, PowerToys updates, Windows 11 preview build updates, browser updates... A lot of updates! We also have some hardware reviews, useful guides for Chrome users, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

Windows 11 24H2 issues just keep coming. This time, users discovered that the operating system was quietly throttling and slowing down. Upon minimizing an app or window, Windows 11 24H2 reportedly goes into a sort of power-saving mode with an aggressive reduction of processor clock speed.

On the bright side, we finally have a fix for a very old pre-Windows 11 0x80131500 Store error.

Valve has some fresh stats for gamers and developers to check out. The results of the Steam Hardware and Software Survey for February 2025 are now out, giving us a closer look at the most popular hardware and software picks among PC gamers. Interestingly, last month, Windows 11 experienced a notable decrease on Steam, letting Windows 10 claim first place once again.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27808 Not Applicable Dev Channel - Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.5025 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel - -

In a somewhat unexpected move, Microsoft announced a truly native Copilot app for Windows 11 and 10. It is now available for testing in the Insider program (check out our article to learn how to install it outside the program), offering customers XAML-based UI and some new features (some are still missing, though).

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

This week, we had a few PowerToys updates. For one, Microsoft released version 0.89 with improvements to existing tools, such as Advanced Paste, FancyZones, Image Resizer, and more. In addition to that, Microsoft wants to hear your feedback about the upcoming redesign for the Keyboard Manager.

On the browser side, we have a big announcement from Opera. The company announced the AI Browser Operator, which, as the name suggests, can take over control for you and execute various tasks following your commands. The Operator will be available for Opera customers in a future update.

Microsoft released Edge 134 in the Stable channel, bringing improved Teams link handling on macOS, performance improvements in Settings (thanks to WebUI 2.0), and all sorts of bug fixes across the browser. The Game Assist (a separate version of Edge for Game Bar in Windows) also received an update with new game support and quite a lot of fresh features.

In the Edge Insider program, Microsoft released Edge Dev 135.0.3168.2 with an improved update menu and fixes for various bugs that were causing crashes.

Mozilla also dropped a big release. Firefox 136 landed in the Release channel with long-anticipated vertical tabs, sidebar improvements, hardware-accelerated HEVC video support on Linux with AMD GPUs (macOS included) and other changes.

Finally, we have a couple of useful guides for Chrome users. Check out this article to learn how to force dark mode on all websites and this guide to learn how to install uBlock Origin and other Manifest V2-based extensions, which are now turned off by default.

You might remember that in 2024, Microsoft announced the end of Publisher, a once popular app from the Office suite. Now, we have a new support page detailing what will soon happen to the app and what alternatives users can consider.

Speaking of Office apps, Microsoft shared more information about OneDrive backup prompts in Office applications and an update to OneDrive shared folders turning into links.

Microsoft also released yet another update for Copilot. Following the release of Think Deeper and Copilot Voice for all users, Microsoft upgraded its service to the o3-mini high model, offering users better AI for free with unlimited access.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

In addition to a new chipset driver, AMD posted a notification that UEFI systems are required for its new graphics cards. UEFI is one of the Windows 11 hardware requirements, and now, AMD is making it clear that its RX 9000 GPUs won't work on PCs with legacy BIOS.

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

This week, we have a fresh smartphone review from Robbe Khan. The new Xiaomi 15 visited his testing labs, showing its excellent build quality, fast-charging capabilities, stunning display, powerful processor, and more. However, the phone is not flawless, so watch out for some firmware quirks, occasional stutters, etc.

Next, we have a review of the RX 9070 XT, AMD's latest high-end graphics card. Steven Parker reviewed a variant from Sapphire, which scored a perfect 10 out of 10 score for offering better ray tracing, solid AI performance (you can check a dedicated comparison here), no questionable power connectors, and good performance in gaming.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

If you are a Game Pass subscriber, look out for new games coming soon to the catalog. Monster Train, Galacticare, Enter the Gungeon, Balatro, and other indies will be available to play on Xbox, PC, and Cloud in no time.

Game Pass is not the only service getting new games. Amazon Prime Gaming is offering 20 PC games as part of this month's offer. They include Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Beholder 3, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Deus Ex: Invisible War, Session: Skate Sim, and more.

Next, we have GeForce NOW, Nvidia's cloud-based gaming service that lets you stream games from the cloud. It now supports Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, FragPunk, and more games. Just keep in mind that you need to own those games to play them on GeForce NOW.

Microsoft has some good news for fans of the Tony Hawk's Pro Staker franchise. The company announced a remake of the third and fourth installments. They are coming on July 11 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will also land in Game Pass as a day-on release.

Deals and freebies

If you want to play something new on your PC without spending a lot, check out this week's Weekend PC Game Deals article featuring a fresh giveaway from the Epic Games Stores, various demos of strategy games, fighters, and more.

Other notable gaming stories include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

