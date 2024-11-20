Take a look at the dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

After multiple rounds of leaks, renders, and even alleged screen protectors, we now finally have our first glimpse at the dummy units of Samsung's 2025 flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Earlier today, we reported that Samsung could bump the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, the dummy units show off a closer look at what you could get for a higher price.

Reliable leakster Jukanlosreve has shared a couple of images of the alleged Galaxy S25 dummy units on social media platform X. The dummy units show off the two potential color options of the flagship device: black and white. The back of the device features a flat panel, which has been rumored for quite a while now.

The camera layout appears the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the dummy units do reveal the new camera rings that resemble the camera rings on the Galaxy Z Fold6. The Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to be rocking rounded corners, supposedly to improve the in-hand feel, something lacking in this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The alleged phone is also shown off from the front with a flat display and seemingly a flat frame. It is worth noting that while these dummy units align with the earlier rumors, they are still unverified leaks. We would advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is rumored to ship the entire Galaxy S25 lineup with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Ultra model is expected to feature 16GB RAM and several camera upgrades. The phone appeared some time ago on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite and scored impressive numbers.

The Galaxy S25 lineup could launch on January 22, 2025, with the Galaxy S25 Slim tipped to make a surprise appearance at the Unpacked event.