Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 increases its market share as Windows 10 declines

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at new Windows 10 and 11 stats, fixed and newly confirmed bugs, various game discounts for PC and console gamers, interesting changes in Windows Server preview builds, PowerToys updates and its upcoming utilities, new tools for installing Windows 11 on the Surface Duo, and other Microsoft news.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

A new month means new stats. Statcounter reported that Windows 11 is now very close to a 30% mark. After two months of decline, the operating system is reclaiming users back pretty quickly. It is also doing pretty well on Steam—Valve reported that Windows 11 is now only 3% away from becoming the platform's most popular OS. While Microsoft Edge is not displaying the same impressive results, it also increased its market share in the desktop browser market.

Microsoft fixed a bunch of known bugs in its operating systems this week. For example, the bug with desktop icons jumping between monitors in Windows 10 is finally fixed. Also, Microsoft resolved the problem causing error 0x80245006 in Windows Update. What is not fixed yet is the bug with shared folders in OneDrive turning into internet shortcuts. Luckily, Microsoft is working on a fix.

On the update side, Microsoft shipped the first recovery update for Windows 11 24H2. It is now available in the Microsoft Update Catalog in the form of KB5041137.

Windows Insider Program

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel Nothing this week Not Applicable Dev Channel Nothing this week Not Applicable Beta Channel Nothing this week Nothing this week Release Preview Channel Nothing this week Nothing this week

Still, users discovered some interesting stuff in the preview builds released last week. For one, the latest Windows Server 2025 build lets you hide the Get Started app and a certain section in the Settings app.

Also, Microsoft is testing a new search box for the "Library" section in the Microsoft Store. It is available for a limited set of Windows Insiders in Windows 11 preview channels.

The Microsoft Store's Library page will be getting a search box to let you quickly find an app in the list. (Present in v22406.1401.1.0, don't know if it's rolling out.) pic.twitter.com/mNABcl8T8o — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 4, 2024

Updates are available

Microsoft is testing a big update for the Weather app in Windows 11. However, do not get too excited—the update reportedly packs more ads and odd changes that will most likely just force more users to uninstall the app and switch to better alternatives (or just use their phones).

Another big update that Microsoft is no longer testing is PowerToys 0.82. The latest update delivers a bunch of new features and improvements for existing modules, such as Advanced Paste, Color Picker, Hosts File Editor, Find My Mouse, and more.

That is now all for PowerToys. The app may soon receive a new module that will make the "New" submenu in Windows 11's context menus much better and more convenient to use. The "New+" module is in the works, and it should let you make templates for creating files and folders.

Not a big update arrived this week for Microsoft Edge. The company fixed the bug that caused Edge to crash when deleting favorites from an on-premises user.

There is an update for Microsoft's official Windows 11 virtual machines, which are also known as the Windows Development Environment. Microsoft quietly posted a notification that some WDE versions will be taken down on July 15. Due to "ongoing technical issues," Microsoft has to remove versions for Parallels and VMware.

This week, there was quite a lot of news about Microsoft Teams. The new version of the app finally supports personal accounts on Windows 10, Mac, and the web. It also received new camera and audio settings, community search, and other important changes. Those testing Teams can also try some new capabilities that allow turning off notifications for channel posts and set custom sound notifications.

Microsoft released another batch of firmware updates for its Copilot+ PCs. The Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 received new updates with display fixes, audio patches, and other improvements to make your Windows on ARM experience much better. New firmware is also available for the Surface Pro 7 Plus.

The WOA Device Manager app, a program for installing Windows 11 on Surface Duo devices, servicing updates, booting in different modes, and performing other software trickery, is now available in the Microsoft Store. It is a great tool for those who want to tinker with their dual-screen smartphones and replace Android with Windows 11.

WingetUI is another unofficial app that received an update this week. The latest version received a major redesign and a bunch of improvements to make installing packages on Windows much easier.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Finally, here is the latest issue of the Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly, where we track upcoming features for Microsoft's productivity apps. Not much has been added to the website this week. The latest additions include a bunch of Teams features, OneNote changes, and more.

On the gaming side

If you still have an Xbox 360, you should know that Microsoft is about to close its digital marketplace on July 29. Those wanting to purchase a bunch of old games should act fast and make use of the massive discounts Microsoft is currently running. Keep in mind that the change will not affect Xbox One/Xbox Series customers. Those users will be able to continue buying backward-compatible games from the Xbox 360 era.

There is a big new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator. City Update 9 is here with a focus on the Northeast United States, so look out for more details in Washington, Buffalo, New York, and more. By the way, if you are worried about what will happen to the current version of the sim, rest assured that even after the upcoming release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the version from 2020 will continue receiving updates and new content until 2028.

The first wave of new games for Xbox and PC Game Pass this month is here. The latest additions include Cricket 24, Flock, Tchia, Neon White, and more.

GeForce NOW is also getting new games. The First Descendant is now available, and 22 other titles will follow this month. They include Once Human, Anger Foot, The Crust, Norland, F1 Manager 2024, Content Warning, Kingdoms and Castles, and many more.

Deals and freebies

The Falconeer is currently free to claim on the Epic Games Store. Go grab this freebie until the next Thursday. If one free title is not enough, the Steam Summer Sale is still in full swing with plenty of specials and deep discounts. Check out more in our Weekend PC Game Deals series.

Other gaming stories from this week include the following:

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series.