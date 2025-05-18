Microsoft Weekly: layoffs, BitLocker shenanigans, useful Copilot upgrades, and more

This week's news recap is here, bringing you fresh stories from the world of Microsoft. Unfortunate layoffs, useful Copilot updates, Patch Tuesday releases, BitLocker shenanigans, gaming news, quite a lot of hardware reviews, and more.

Quick links:

Windows 11 and Windows 10

Here, we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And, of course, you may find a word or two about older versions.

This week, Microsoft released May 2025 Patch Tuesday updates. Those on Windows 10 received KB5058379 with build numbers 19044.5852 and 19045.5852. Windows 11 users received KB5058411 for version 24H2 and KB5058405 for versions 23H2 and 22H2. Plus, there is a new out-of-band hotpatch for Windows 11 LTSC 2024.

In addition to security updates, these updates fixed some bugs, including the one preventing Linux dual-boot on Windows 11 systems. Unfortunately, though, the same updates triggered BitLocker problems on certain Intel-based systems, and Microsoft is already working on a resolution.

Windows 10 will soon be out of support, and you, like millions of other users, might be thinking about upgrading to Windows 11 before October 2025. If you are ready to do it now (or you just want to improve your existing experience if you are already on Windows 11), check out this guide with five important things to change right after installing Windows 11. And no, it is not about changing your wallpaper or moving the taskbar to the left.

Windows 11's calendar flyout is pretty lame, and Microsoft is attempting to fix it with a new Calendar app, at least for Microsoft 365 users. The new program lets you invoke a mini calendar with your schedule and the ability to quickly jump into a Teams call, create a new event, or find something.

Other Windows-related stuff you might find useful includes an official guide from Microsoft about troubleshooting blue screens of death and an interesting editorial from David Uzondu about what is to blame for poor performance on modern, super-powerful computers.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released for Windows Insiders this week:

Builds Canary Channel Build 27858 This build arrived after a three-week pause in the Canary Channel. It brought a new emoji button in the tray area, a long-requested fix for desktop icons, and a few bug fixes. Dev Channel Build 26200.5581 (KB5058493) This build introduces new Click to Do actions for Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel and AMD processors. There are also Dynamic Lighting improvements, a new FAQ section in the Settings app, and an update to the Windows Backup component, which lets you transfer files over Wi-Fi. Beta Channel Build 26120.3964 (KB5058496) This is the same build as the one Microsoft released in the Dev Channel, but it also contains the promised AI agent, which lets you ask Copilot to adjust Windows settings in the Settings app (not available in the Dev Channel at the moment). Release Preview Channel Build 22631.5409 (KB5058502) The update introduced the ability to remap the Copilot key, use the Win + C shortcut to invoke Copilot, Press to Talk, a new Settings section with frequently asked questions about your hardware, and more. Build 1905.5912 (KB5058481) A rare preview update for Windows 10, which will soon be out of support, fixed the recently crippled calendar flyout, and introduced some minor changes here and there.

Besides new builds, Microsoft released an update to Copilot Vision, a special feature that can see what is going on on your screen and offer insights, answer questions, and more. With the latest update, Copilot Vision can now work with two apps at once, plus you can ask it to guide you through something. For example, you can ask Copilot how to add text to a video in Clipchamp, and it will show you (they are literally stealing my job).

Another Copilot update for Windows 11 introduced the ability to invoke the assistant and its Voice Mode with the "Hey, Copilot" command. It is now rolling out to insiders across all channels. Finally, ChatGPT's latest image-generation capabilities are now available for free to Copilot users. GPT-4o offers accurate text generation on images, more precise prompt following, image editing capabilities, and more.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Microsoft announced a new wave of layoffs. The company is letting go of about 3% of its global workforce, which roughly amounts to over 6,000 workers across countries and departments. The company says that it continues "to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace."

Microsoft also closed one of the three remaining offline stores. This time, the Microsoft Experience Center in Sydney, Australia, was closed for good. As a reminder, in January, Microsoft closed its Experience Center in London, UK.

This week, Microsoft released a big update for PowerToys. The May 2025 update under version 0.91 arrived with a long list of various fixes for Command Palette and other modules. Sadly, no new toys in this release, but improvements for existing ones are also welcome.

No week goes by without browser updates, and this time, we have some big ones. Microsoft, for one, is pulling quite a lot of features from its browser. Version 137, which arrived in the Beta Channel early this week, deprecates stuff like Image Editor, Image Hover menus, Mini menus, video upscaling, the Wallet hub, and more. However, there is also some new stuff in the update to make up for the loss.

Customers in the Stable Channel received a small update. Version 136.0.3240.76 arrived with fixes for two security vulnerabilities, one of which has been actively exploited in the wild.

Mozilla also released an update for Firefox, but it is a minor one. Version 138.0.3 fixed a bunch of bugs causing crashes, HDR issues, non-working shortcuts, and more.

Opera GX got a new feature update. Developers introduced a bunch of productivity features to their gaming-oriented browser, such as split screen, recent tab highlights, and tab islands.

This week's Office updates start with Microsoft killing a bunch of stuff. SharePoint Alerts are discontinued, and Microsoft will remove them by the end of June 2026. Also, Microsoft is pulling the plug on Organization data types in Excel because the feature is too expensive for Microsoft to maintain, and PowerPoint on Mac is getting caption generation based on speech recognition.

Finally, Microsoft delayed the rollout of a new policy regarding enabling or disabling the new Outlook on Windows.

This week brought some interesting Surface news. For one, Microsoft reportedly killed the Surface Laptop Studio 2. It is no longer in production, and there are no successors in sight. While Microsoft has not confirmed rumors, retailers told the press that the software giant is no longer producing this powerful laptop with some interesting design choices. However, there are rumors bout Microsoft making a new Surface with one of AMD's upcoming low-power ARM processors. It could see the light of day in 2026.

On the third-party side, we have an update for the Files app, one of our favorite file managers for Windows 10 and 11. Version 3.9.9, which is currently available in the preview channel, introduced redesigned icons, performance improvements, and a few bug fixes.

Here are other updates and releases you may find interesting:

Here are the latest drivers and firmware updates released this week:

Nvidia 576.40 WHQL with support for DOOM: The Dark Ages, RTX 50 fixes, and more.

Reviews are in

Here is the hardware and software we reviewed this week

Robbie Khan was quite busy this week, dropping quite a few reviews of various gadgets. Starting with the ENGWE L20 3.0 Boost, a folding e-bike with full suspension, boost mode, strong brakes, a solid on-board computer, and quick charging. It has some cons, though, such as heft and some quirks in the trip computer.

Also, Robbie reviewed the Quntis RGB Pro+, a customizable light bar with a wireless controller and some very good, premium craftsmanship. If you need a relatively inexpensive screen light bar, the Quntis RGB Pro+ will delight you.

There is also a little unconventional review, a comparison of two lavalier microphones, one from NANK and one from Maono. If you need to upgrade your audio capture, our comparison will help you make the best choice between those two.

Finally, Robbie reviewed the Keychron B6 Pro, an affordable keyboard that can cater to those looking for a cheaper alternative to the legendary Logitech MX Keys.

Steven Parker published a review of the T-FORCE XTREEM 7200 ARGB DDR5 memory for modern Intel and AMD systems. He compared the performance in various modes, such as 7200 CL34 vs. 7600 CL36 vs. 6000 CL30, and checked out the kit overall, with its fancy RGB lights.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts, and more.

Microsoft announced a floral collection of accessories for Xbox and PC. They include floral-themed controllers from various makers, a stylish-looking Xbox Storage Expansion Card, a flowery headset, and more.

Stalker fans have a reason to rejoice. GSC Game World announced a remake of the entire trilogy to optimize legacy games for modern hardware and equip them with more modern tech like enhanced lighting, godrays, screen space reflections, global illumination, 4K cinematics, and more.

Sea of Thieves continues receiving new content updates. Season 16 is ready to sail with portable cannons, skeleton mercenaries, and plenty of other content. The update will be available on May 22 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Nvidia announced new games for its GeForce NOW streaming service. The latest additions include DOOM: The Dark Ages, The Precinct, Blacksmith Master, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

Microsoft is testing a neat Dashboard update for Xbox consoles. A preview update, which is now available to certain Xbox Insiders, lets you hide system apps, pin games to the home screen, and more, giving gamers the ability to have a cleaner UI with more focus on their favorite games.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away two titles: Dead Island 2 and Happy Game. If that is not enough, check out the latest series of Weekend PC Game Deals, where you will find zombies to slay, creatures to collect, and a bunch of fresh bundles.

Other gaming news includes the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by registering a free member account or subscribing for extra member benefits, along with an ad-free tier option.

Microsoft Weekly image background by Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay