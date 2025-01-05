Microsoft Weekly: new Microsoft keyboards, new Windows 11 builds, and unreleased wallpapers

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at a revival of some Microsoft-designed keyboards, the first Windows 11 preview builds in 2025, some unreleased wallpapers, solid recommendations from ESET for Windows 10 users, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Let us start the first Weekly of 2025 with a recap of some cool features Windows 11 received in 2024. From faster Windows updates to better context menus, here are ten nice things Microsoft implemented in its operating system over the course of the last year.

Now, moving to fresh stats. Statcounter reports that in December 2024, Windows 11's global market share dropped again and reached 34.1%. Windows 10, on the other hand, increased the number of its customers (check out the latest browser report here). On the gaming side, though, Windows 11 is doing much better. Valve says the operating system is installed on 54.96% of all Windows systems accessing Steam.

ESET, a popular AV provider, has some recommendations for those who cannot update from Windows 10 before its end of support later this year. The recommendation is simple: move to Linux.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

However, if you indeed want to jump-ship out of curiosity or necessity, this article might be of help. This week, we published a list of ten apps switchers to Linux will find useful when changing operating systems.

Microsoft has also updated the official guidance on the "Operation is not supported" error when using MSU packages. Speaking of updates, this week, we posted a lengthy editorial discussing the need for slower development cycles to avoid frustration and bugs in modern software like browsers and operating systems.

Windows Insider Program

Microsoft is back to releasing weekly Windows 11 preview builds. This time, the company pushed two new builds: one for Canary users and one for Beta users. Both contain mostly changes, but the one for the Beta Channel backports the updated context menus from Windows 11 version 24H2 to version 23H2.

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27766 Not Applicable Dev Channel - Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4660 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel - -

To finish this week's Windows section, here are some nice unreleased wallpapers that Microsoft planned to implement in Windows 11. Not only that but some wallpapers were supposed to be dynamic and animated to showcase some new parts of the operating system, like the updated Start menu. Sadly, the project was nuked, but wallpapers are still out there.

Updates are available

Incase is finally bringing back some of Microsoft-designed PC accessories. Earlier this week, the company announced the revival of the Microsoft Ergonomic Compact keyboard. The new version costs $119.99, and it offers some upgrades like a dedicated Copilot key if you are into that. Incase says the keyboard will be available later this year.

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Robbie Khan dropped a review of the Edifier M60: a pair of compact speakers with some seriously impressive sound for their size and price. There are some minor omissions, but the M60 overall is a fantastic set for those who want great sound at a solid price.

On the gaming side

Minecraft 2, anyone? Notch, the maker of the original game that Microsoft bought in 2014, pitched the idea of a "spiritual successor" to Minecraft on his X and even said he was willing to partner with Microsoft to make it. Of course, at this point, these are just talks, but it is still interesting to see Notch wanting to return to the legendary blocky game.

If you wonder why there is no Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox, here is your answer: the game is delayed due to memory limitations of Xbox Series S. The game's director revealed on social media that the console's 10GB of shared memory was a bridge too far for developers. With the studio not having years of experience in optimizations, releasing the game just was not possible on Xbox Series S.

Nvidia kicked off 2025 with 14 new games for the GeForce NOW streaming service. You can now play Mirthwood and Slime Rancher 2, and 12 more games will be available later this month.

Finally, Valve revealed the Steam Awards 2024 winners in eleven categories like "Game of the Year," "Labor of Love," "Better With Friends," "Best Soundtrack," and more.

Deals and freebies

This week's Weekend PC Game Deals article is full of bundles and big discounts on popular and not-so-popular titles that are part of Steam's Winter Sale and Epic Games Store's holiday sale.

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

