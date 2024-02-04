Microsoft Weekly: new ads in Windows 11, new Xbox controllers, and a lot of money

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at the new upcoming ads in Windows 11 and its new old setup experience, the latest financial report from Microsoft, various stats, software and game updates, new Xbox gamepads, and other news from the world of Microsoft.

Table of contents:

A lot of money

Check out how much money Microsoft earned during the last fiscal quarter.

On January 31, 2024, Microsoft announced the results of the second quarter of 2024 fiscal year. The company generated a whopping $62 billion in revenue and $21.9 billion in net income. Xbox reported one of the biggest revenue jumps, primarily due to the recent Activision-Blizzard acquisition.

Windows 11

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

Every month begins with a fresh batch of Windows stats from Statcounter and Valve. According to the January 2024 report, Windows 11 is now installed on almost 28% of all Windows computers (there is also a separate report about browsers, where Microsoft Edge is hitting its all-time highs). On the gaming side, the operating system practically caught on with its predecessor, reaching an impressive 44%. That makes Windows 11 only less than 8% away from Windows 10.

Speaking of Windows 10, some of its users are having a hard time launching apps, even basic ones like Calculator. A lengthy tread on Microsoft's official forums gathered a lot of complaints from frustrated customers, most of whom use the operating systems on old and outdated hardware. There is no official word from Microsoft about the situation, so we can only guess what is actually going on.

Other not-so-exciting Windows news includes a new ad coming soon to Windows 11. The Settings app will soon start advertising the Copilot Pro subscription on its Home page, the section that opens by default when you want to change some options on your Windows PC.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released for testing this week:

Canary Channel Dev Channel Beta Channel Release Preview Nothing in Canary Nothing in Dev 22635.3139 with only three fixes Nothing in RP

Do you remember the new setup experience Microsoft announced for Windows 11 last week? Well, it turned out that that thing is anything but new. Users noticed you could get this shiny "new" UI on ten-year-old builds from the pre-Windows Insider Program era. That might explain why the redesign looks nothing like Windows 11.

There were no new Canary builds this week, but sharp-eyed insiders spotted a massive jump in build numbers in the internal Canary Channel. Build 277547 is now a thing, and some believe that it is one of the first Windows "12" builds.

Before we get to Windows "12," Windows 11 should get a few more feature updates. The upcoming "Moment 5" update is not expected to bring big surprises, unlike version 24H2 and its new AI-powered features. This week, users discovered that the official documentation had already mentioned version 24H2.

To finish the Windows section, here is a concept imagining Windows 7 in 2024.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Not a single Microsoft service is safe from Copilot. In May 2024, the company plans to integrate Copilot into OneDrive, which is now getting a major redesign for its web interface. Microsoft says Copilot in OneDrive will let you ask questions and find more information about your files without opening them. In addition, Copilot will generate summaries for one or multiple files.

Microsoft Edge for Android is getting extension support. A recent update in the Canary Channel added a flag that lets you turn on extensions and install some of the approved picks.

Speaking of Edge, there is another controversy about it (what else is new). This time, users discovered that the browser was shamelessly stealing data from Chrome, copying your open tabs, history, and other data and then launching itself automatically.

PowerToys 0.78 is now available with four new localizations and a sleeve of fixes for existing utilities. One of the future releases may also add a new "File actions" menu to give you quick access to various commands to perform with selected files.

Calendar Flyout, a third-party replacement for the stock flyout in Windows 11, received a big update to version 2.0. It now supports work and school accounts, Microsoft Teams for Business, canceled meetings, a taskbar badge, and more. The update is now available for download from the Microsoft Store.

Here are the new drivers and firmware updates from Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and Microsoft:

Other notable updates released this week include the following:

Finally, here is a recap of everything Microsoft added to Teams in January 2024 and the latest addition to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Apple recently announced new App Store policies to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. Although they now allow more freedom for developers and users (Microsoft can now launch its dedicated Xbox Store on iOS), Microsoft still thinks Apple is moving in the wrong direction.

Microsoft Flight Simular received a new free content update with plenty of Caribbean islands, over 100 new points of interest, fresh discovery flights, and a new helicopter to try. You can download the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator content update from the in-game marketplace.

Starfield is another Microsoft-owned title that has been updated this week. Version 1.9.51.0 is now available in the Microsoft Store and Steam with multiple animations, creatures, enemies, crews, graphics, and other fixes to improve your gaming experience. Another thing that will make Starfield players happy is FSR 3 frame interpolation support. Look out for it in a beta release on PC next week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone will soon get a Season 2 update. Activision plans to release it on February 7, 2024, adding three new maps, a new act for the Zombies mode, new operators to play, and more.

Fans of the Age of Empires franchise will get plenty of news this year. Microsoft has scheduled a big reveal for February 23, promising to showcase a lot of what is lined up for 2024.

Finally, Nvidia GeForce NOW received several high-profile games, such as Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Rage, and more. February 2024 will bring even more games for those playing on Nvidia's cloud streaming service, so be sure to check them out in the announcement post.

As expected, Microsoft announced new Vapor special edition controllers in five new design variants. They are now available for preorder from the Microsoft Store.

Other hardware news includes the full spec reveal of the MSI Claw, a new handheld console powered by Windows 11 and Intel's new Core Ultra processors. If you are in the market for a Windows handheld, check out MSI Claw's full specs here.

Deals and freebies

The latest episode of Weekend PC Game Deals features chaos-themed bundles, a free indie game on the Epic Games Store, Xbox Lunar sales, and plenty of other discounts on big and not-so-much games across multiple stores and platforms.

Here are other gaming stories published this week you may find interesting:

Finally, we have updated our picks for the most anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

Reviews are in

Here is the hardware and/or software we reviews this week.

Robie Khan published a review of the ThunderX3 CORE Black Edition, a gaming chair with high-quality materials, good ergonomics, plenty of adjustments, and a decent price tag. There are some sharp corners (literally and figuratively), so be sure to check the review if you are looking for a solid gaming chair.

A blast from Microsoft's Activision's past and more about Linux

John Callaham's weekly "Look back" series provides throwbacks into the past, detailing the company's products, partnerships, mishaps, and successes from years ago.

This week's blast from the past is about Activision, a now Microsoft-owned studio and publisher. It was recently hit with a massive wave of layoffs, resulting not only in a lot of people losing their jobs and a new president but also in canceling entire projects. Of course, for a company this size, ditching unreleased games (including announced ones) is nothing extraordinary. This "Look Back" article tells you about three previously revealed and never-released Blizzard games from different franchises.

If gaming is not your thing, here is a story about another Linux distro that tried to rival Windows by mimicking its capabilities and looks. Check out this story about Core Linux OS, a name you probably never heard of.

Random fact about Microsoft

And here is a randomly selected piece of trivia about the company, Windows, and other Microsoft-made things.

Did you know that SkyDrive, the former name of what is now OneDrive, was initially just a codename? Microsoft's cloud storage launched in 2007 in a limited beta in the United States under the "Windows Live Folders" name. Later on, Microsoft renamed Windows Live Folders to Windows Live SkyDrive. Eventually, the company ditched the Windows Live part, leaving only SkyDrive.

In 2013, following a lawsuit from a British television broadcaster, Sky UK, Microsoft renamed SkyDrive to OneDrive. As of right now, a new rename is not planned.

You can find other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series using this link.