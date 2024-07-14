Microsoft Weekly: big updates for Windows 11 taskbar and Start, new Game Pass prices, more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Patch Tuesday updates, big new features for the Start menu and taskbar, a bunch of interesting reviews, Game Pass price changes, new Windows 11 preview builds, some fixed and newly confirmed bugs, and a lot more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

July 2024 Patch Tuesday updates are now available. Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2 received KB5040442, and version 21H2 received KB5040431. These updates fixed bugs and improved the operating system's security. Among those fixed bugs was one that broke the taskbar on certain Windows 11 editions. Windows 10 received KB5040427, and Copilot+ PCs with Windows 11 version 24H2 got KB5040435.

Windows 11 version 22H2 is on its way out. Microsoft has issued a reminder that the first big feature update for Windows 11 will reach its end of life in less than 90 days. In addition, October 2024 will put the final nail into version 21H2's coffin—Microsoft will end support for Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise SKUs. Customers with Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2 will be automatically updated to version 23H2.

In addition, the company posted some details about KB5034441 and KB5034440 updates causing the 0x80070643 error and announced a new Black Lotus patch deployment phase. There is also an official workaround for the broken Photos app on Windows 11, a guide on how to restore WMIC in Windows 11 before its upcoming removal, and a confirmed bug with the Windows Update Agent APIs in the latest non-security update for Windows 11.

By the way, if you want to check whether your Windows 10 PC supports Windows 11, try this third-party tool that offers a better overview of supported hardware. Its latest update received an updated list of supported processors.

Notepad for Windows 11 received spellchecking support. Without any announcement, Microsoft rolled out the feature to all users in the Stable Channel.

Finally, some changes happened in Windows 11's official support docs. Microsoft posted a guide on recovering a local account with a password reset disk and restored the guide describing switching from a Microsoft Account to a local account.

There are also new virtual machines from Microsoft. These evaluation VMs are now available under version 2407 in two formats: Hyper-V and VirtualBox. VMware and Parallels are not available due to "ongoing technical issues."

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 26252 Not Applicable Dev Channel Nothing Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.3930 19045.4713 Release Preview Channel 22631.3951

22621.3951 19045.4713

The latest Canary build offers some changes and new features for the Lock Screen and Start menu, plus there are some minor changes and fixes to polish the operating system.

The latest Beta build quietly added a new Start menu layout. Like the app launcher in iOS, it will let you organize applications into different categories, such as Developer Tools, Entertainment, Music, Navigation and Maps, Games, and more.

It looks like another Start menu > All apps view option is coming soon: Category view. Present in build 22635.3930, with some not yet functional categories.



Also, you'll be able to switch between the existing alphabetical and new grid/category views using a dropdown menu.

22635.3930 also brings some notable updates to the taskbar. You can now switch to a simplified tray area, toggle Windows Studio Effects using a dedicated button on compatible devices, enjoy smoother taskbar thumbnail animation, and even open jump lists when hovering the cursor over pinned apps (hidden by default).

Finally, Microsoft released new Windows 11 24H2 ISO files that let you clean-install one of the recent preview builds without downloading it from Windows Update and a new version of Windows 11 Validation OS.

To finish the Windows section of this Weekly, here are some former Microsoft employees flexing their day-one Windows 95 copies in pristine condition. By the way, Windows 95 hit RTM exactly 29 years ago, on July 14, 1995.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Besides announcing the upcoming end of support for Windows 11 version 22H2, Microsoft issued a notification that old Outlook clients will soon stop working in certain environments. Therefore, customers are urged to update to the latest releases to continue receiving emails.

In addition to releasing Firefox 128, Mozilla revealed that it would continue supporting the browser on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 beyond the current schedule. That was announced during an ask-me-anything session with Firefox engineers on Reddit.

Microsoft revealed that Edge and other Chromium-based browsers now feature better SVG support. Thanks to Microsoft's contribution to Chromium, modern browsers now handle scalable vector graphics much better than before, allowing more scenarios, such as app-to-web, web-to-web, or web-to-app.

To finish the browser section of this Weekly, here is a feature update for Arc, a relatively new player in the browser market. Version 1.10 arrived with Arc Max features, improved tab spaces, bug fixes, and more.

Microsoft 365 Insiders received a bunch of new features to try. Excel now has a Python Editor, Word on iPad can convert PDF documents into Word files, a new UI for document permissions, and dynamic watermarks in various Office apps, such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

PowerToys received a small bug-fixing update. Version 0.82.1 landed with fixes for crashes on Windows 11, brightness bugs on Windows 10, and more. There are no new modules or updates for existing utilities.

Other notable updates include the following:

Here are the newest drivers released this week:

Finally, here is this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly with the latest additions for Outlook, Teams, Forms, and Planner.

Reviews are in

Here are the software or hardware we reviewed this week.

Robbie Khan published a review of the EasySMX X05 game controller. This affordable gamepad received a perfect store rating for its price, quality, ergonomics, battery life, and performance. The only downside is the missing option to customize ring LEDs individually.

There is also a review of the Edifier STAX Spirit S5, which are great closed-back Planar Magnetic headphones with fantastic sound dynamics, premium construction and materials, good battery life, on-board EQ, and other pros. However, they are not without some cons, so check out the full review here.

Steven Parker reviewed the TerraMaster F4-424, a 4-bay NAS with a powerful processor, DDR5 memory, NVMe storage for its operating system and apps, and easy setup.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Microsoft has released its Xbox app for Amazon's Fire TV 4K and 4K Max streaming sticks. It will allow everyone to access the company's cloud gaming and play Xbox games without owning a console. However, you will need a compatible gamepad and Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Sadly, not all Game Pass news was positive this week. Quietly and without any public announcement, Microsoft changed the price of PC Game Pass in the US. It now costs $11.99 per month instead of $9.99 per month. A 12-month Xbox Game Pass Core subscription now costs $74.99 instead of $59.99. You can find the list of all countries with adjusted prices here.

Another interesting Xbox story from this week was a report about Microsoft stopping marketing Xbox consoles in Europe and some Asian regions. Microsoft reportedly wants to shift focus from consoles to Game Pass subscriptions, Xbox controllers, cloud gaming, and PC gaming.

Paradox Interactive announced that Cities: Skylines 2 is now indefinitely postponed on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The reason is the same as before: stability and performance issues. In its statement, the studio said it "have not yet met the stability and performance targets." Therefore, PC is currently the only way to play the sequel.

Forza Motorsport received a new content update. Update 10 is now available with a proximity radar and other changes. Events-wise, it offers various races in the "Nemesis Month," which focuses on famous car manufacturer rivals.

Nvidia GeForce NOW received three new games. They include Once Human, Anger Foot, and Cricket 24. If you own them on supported platforms, you can play them using Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud streaming service.

Deals and freebies

Floppy Knights is this week's free game you can claim in the Epic Games Store. It is a mix of tactical battler and deck builder games where you play as a young inventor, eliminating various monsters. Also, Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Suicide Squad.

In our regular Weekend PC Game Deals series, you will find more specials, hit indies, new bundles, and more.

Other gaming stories include the following:

